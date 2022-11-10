Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $12.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.01. 21,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,843. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $304.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

