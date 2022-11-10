Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $28,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.60. 77,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,171. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

