Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 3,153 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,502. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.01 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $263.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

