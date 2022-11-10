Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 438,693 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13,594.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,693 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $37,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,288 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.97.

