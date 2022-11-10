Wedbush Raises Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Price Target to $47.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $3.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $62.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($19.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($22.00) by $3.00. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,628.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,320.11%. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -38.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

