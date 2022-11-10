WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the October 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WEED Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of WEED stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 16,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,193. WEED has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

About WEED

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

