Wesleyan Assurance Society Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 1.2% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $8.93 on Thursday, hitting $177.67. The stock had a trading volume of 233,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,552,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

