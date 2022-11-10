Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Westbury Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22.

About Westbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.