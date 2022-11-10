Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,941,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 418,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAL. DA Davidson cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

