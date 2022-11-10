Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 1,067.5% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 2,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,166. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.
