Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, an increase of 1,067.5% from the October 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Western Asset Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 2,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,166. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

