Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.75-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.15 billion-$8.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WAB stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,590. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after buying an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

