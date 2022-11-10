Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Cut to Sector Underperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WLK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.36.

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK stock opened at $97.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Westlake

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

