WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $748,220.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $45.87 million and approximately $748,220.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00033016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00338613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00021899 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000994 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005911 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001165 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018927 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

