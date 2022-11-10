William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Stratasys in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stratasys’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

