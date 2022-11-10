William D. Mckendry Sells 3,000 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ameris Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ABCB opened at $51.12 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.16.
Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.
