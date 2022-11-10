Willis Investment Counsel Buys 521 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.08% of Frontdoor worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,710,000. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,623,000 after acquiring an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,855,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,096,000 after acquiring an additional 249,371 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FTDR opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Frontdoor

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair lowered Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.