Willis Investment Counsel Reduces Position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,682,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,565,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,933.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $3,295.00 and a 1-year high of $4,394.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

