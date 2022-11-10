Willis Investment Counsel Sells 318 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Qualys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Qualys by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 33,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.67.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average is $134.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $614,686.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,820,694.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,313. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

