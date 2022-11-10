WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Purchases $234,400.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.4 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

