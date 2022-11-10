WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) CEO Purchases $234,400.00 in Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 1.4 %
WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.