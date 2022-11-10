WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.01

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 10417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.76.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.54.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,708 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.
