Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2022

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $437.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.73.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.