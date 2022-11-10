Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $437.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.73.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

