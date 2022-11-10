Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $309.29 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $463.20 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $309.29 or 0.01745496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.37 or 0.00596068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,436.50 or 0.31048202 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,736,541 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.