Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Down 65.6% in October

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the October 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.23.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

