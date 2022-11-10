XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

XOMA Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of XOMAP stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

