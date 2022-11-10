XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

XPO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,056,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

