Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 582.9% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YARIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 22,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,976. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.