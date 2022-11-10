Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 582.9% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
YARIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Yara International ASA from 440.00 to 475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Yara International ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Yara International ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
OTCMKTS YARIY traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.52. 22,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,976. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.
