Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) to Issue GBX 10.26 Dividend

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of YNGA opened at GBX 1,088 ($12.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £636.32 million and a PE ratio of 2,468.28. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 863 ($9.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,660 ($19.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 999.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,160.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.
