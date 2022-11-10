Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) to Issue GBX 10.26 Dividend

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of YNGA opened at GBX 1,088 ($12.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £636.32 million and a PE ratio of 2,468.28. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 863 ($9.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,660 ($19.11). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 999.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,160.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

