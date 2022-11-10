Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT) Short Interest Up 227.0% in October

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 227.0% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ZT remained flat at $9.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,605. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZT. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,129,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 782,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 524,691 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 601.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 223,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 191,337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $978,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the period. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on targeting companies that serve segments in the clean energy ecosystem, including renewable power generation, energy storage, the distributed electrical grid, zero-emission transportation, zero/low-carbon industrial applications, and renewable financing.

