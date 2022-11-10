Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 83000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Zimtu Capital Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 27.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.

