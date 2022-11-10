Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Update

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZIONL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. 4,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

