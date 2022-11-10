Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up about 3.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,896. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.