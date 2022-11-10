ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.21-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $298.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.71 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.84 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.71.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 10.2 %

ZI traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,788,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,416. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,552 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,482. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

