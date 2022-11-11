1,108 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 26.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.83. The stock has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

