12,278 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,575 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,222,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,366,000 after acquiring an additional 786,200 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,910,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 991,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 121,676 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

