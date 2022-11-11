12,502 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.6% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 175,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $113.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

