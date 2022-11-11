1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 488 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

