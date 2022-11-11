1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 849.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 18.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SKT. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Insider Activity

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,686 shares in the company, valued at $26,594,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

