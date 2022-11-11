1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY opened at $84.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.