186 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 186 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Generac by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. Roth Capital cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Shares of Generac stock traded up $5.68 on Friday, hitting $115.58. The stock had a trading volume of 81,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,978. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $463.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

