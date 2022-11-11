35,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 273,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,130.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000.
SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of WDIV opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $69.20.
