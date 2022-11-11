360 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,443,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,652,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,404,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox Announces Dividend

CLX stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.43. 116,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 144.79%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

