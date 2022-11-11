3i Group plc (LON:III) Plans Dividend of GBX 23.25

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.25 ($0.27) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,310 ($15.08) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.75 billion and a PE ratio of 314.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,189.64. 3i Group has a one year low of GBX 1,042 ($12.00) and a one year high of GBX 1,507.50 ($17.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($21.42) target price on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,228 ($14.14).

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.