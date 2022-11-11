4imprint Group’s (FOUR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOURGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,800 ($66.78) price target on the stock.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,900 ($44.91) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2,349.40. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,175 ($25.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,090 ($47.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,554.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,122.33.

4imprint Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.