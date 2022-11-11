61,700 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

DOC opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

