8,821 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 2.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $5.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.11 and its 200 day moving average is $228.51. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.26 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $747,230.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

