AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AAON to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. The stock had a trading volume of 250,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. AAON has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

Insider Transactions at AAON

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,468.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,686 over the last three months. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AAON

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,837,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 19.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AAON by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.