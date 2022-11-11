Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 55,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 26,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

ABT stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

