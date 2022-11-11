AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.61.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
AbbVie Trading Up 1.4 %
NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.72 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $264.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.
Institutional Trading of AbbVie
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
