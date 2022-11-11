AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.72 on Friday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $115.01 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $264.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

