Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.50.
ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Abiomed
In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Abiomed Price Performance
Shares of ABMD opened at $372.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.32 and its 200-day moving average is $268.10. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28.
Abiomed Company Profile
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
