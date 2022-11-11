Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.50.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abiomed

Abiomed Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $372.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.32 and its 200-day moving average is $268.10. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.