abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Get abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,222. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.